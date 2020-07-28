Mustang to change nickname of marching band due to historical connotation

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at the metro school district say they are making a change to the name of the band following a meeting with students and parents.

Officials with Mustang Public Schools say the conversation centered around the Mustang High School ‘Nightrider’ Marching Band.

“This nickname has been a source of great pride for the program for many Mustang High School Band students, families and fans over the years, but the reality that we now recognize is that this moniker, although associated with the positive history of the program, it is not reflective of the band’s mission,” a statement from Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley read.

The ‘Nightrider’ nickname was adopted by the high school band in the mid-1980s to incorporate the school’s mascot, the Bronco, and the goal of nighttime marching band competitions.

However, district leaders say the students had no idea about the historical connotation of the name.

In the 1800s, night riders were vigilantes who would commit acts of violence against specific groups of people under the cover of darkness or disguise.

“Thirty-five years ago, there was no public internet, much less a Google, and the flow/availability of information was not readily accessible as it is today. Fast-forward to 2020, and it is easy to see that the nickname carries a connotation that is not indicative of the inclusivity of our schools, nor the District vision of providing a world class education to every student in a safe and mutually respectful environment,” the statement read.

As a result, the district met with parents and students to discuss changing the name of the band.

“If we have students walking our halls who are uncomfortable with the nightrider nickname, who cannot share in the pride and spirit we want all students to have, who are divided from classmates because of the very thing that’s supposed to bring students together, then I think we need to be more culturally sensitive and choose inclusivity,” Bradley said.

“The name, as originally chosen, was never intended to degrade, belittle or promote hatred against any group or individual, and that intent has not changed,” Bradley continued. “What has changed is that, as part of looking at ourselves, we did not like what we saw in the connotation of this nickname. We are proud of our MHS Marching Band and its rich tradition of success, and today we begin a new chapter united under the Mustang High School Bronco banner. We look forward to growing and advancing as a District and to the future success of all of our programs.”

LATEST STORIES: