Mutts Hot Dog restaurant set to be demolished

OKLAHOMA CITY (OKCTalk.com) – A well-known building that was home to a popular hot dog stand will soon be torn down to make way for a new shopping center.

OKCTalk.com reports that the new owner of the old Mutts Hot Dog restaurant, located near N.W. 23rd and Classen Blvd., has filed plans to demolish the building.

Credit: OKCTalk.com

The A-frame structure was built in the 1960s and was once a landmark on Route 66.

The building housed Mutts, which closed in May after a storm damaged part of the roof.

Tornado damages Mutts hot dog stand in May 2019

The proposed demolition and new construction will be considered by the Urban Design Review Commission on March 25.