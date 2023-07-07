MUTUAL, Okla. (KFOR) – Early morning storms swept through Mutual, Oklahoma causing major damage to the fire department leaving volunteers to pick up the pieces.

” I believe we had a straight line wind from the north that caved in our garage door and tore the roof off and separated the walls,” explained Kevin Mitchell, Mutual Fire Chief.

Mitchell said nothing could have prepared him for the damage left behind.

” I didn’t expect the garage door to be blown in, into the building,” said Mitchell.

The volunteer fire department has been serving the Mutual community for decades and is a big part of the community.

” It’s sad, it’s sad to see the destruction but you know we loo forward to the future and come back better and stronger I hope,” stated Mitchell.

Until repairs are complete, the department plans to operate out of a community building.

” We’ll just continue to use them out of those buildings until we can get the structure back in place,” said Mitchell.

The storms aftermath even left residents shocked.

” I didn’t expect it, you know driving home from the store I was like wow that did damage a lot, I didn’t expect it,” said Marisol Ortega, a resident.

There’s already a plan in place to replace the damaged part of the building, the best news is nobody was hurt.