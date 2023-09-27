MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Court documents show the man shot while entering a Midwest City residence on Wednesday was at the home because his estranged wife was there with her new partner.

“I thought it was crazy, I couldn’t believe it,” said Justin Breeden, a neighbor.

Officers were called to the scene near Reno and Midwest Blvd. around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s been relatively quiet here,” said Breeden.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner heard a noise and went to investigate.

When he went into the hallway, he found a man he did not recognize. That man, now identified as 34-year-old Mauricio Delarosa, then began shouting at the homeowner and moving toward him.

“My neighborhood quiet, my neighbors are quiet, nothing like this every happens around here, so it was a shock really,” said Breeden.

The homeowner then went back to his bedroom and retrieved his firearm. When Delarosa opened the door, the homeowner shot him in the chest.

Delarosa then ran from the home and collapsed nearby, where police took him into custody and transported him to the hospital.

The homeowner’s girlfriend identified Delarosa as her estranged husband.

She told officers that Delarosa only knew she was seeing someone, but she did not give him any other information.

The homeowner and the estranged wife said Delarosa should not have known the address and he had not met the boyfriend before.

She also told authorities he had been calling her repeatedly, but she had not answered.

When officers looked at her phone, they found over 170 calls from Delarosa since 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Delarosa is still in the hospital for his injuries, but is in custody on complaints of First Degree Burglary and Stalking.

With something like this happening so close to home, Breeden explained this makes him want to be more aware of his surroundings.

“Be more on alert, be aware of your surrounding, keep your head on a swivel,” said Breeden.