MWCPD seek identity of serial robber

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department wants to identify a suspect in a string of robberies at stores across the city.

Officials say, “the suspect focuses on businesses around closing times, selects a simple non-expensive item and approaches the register to pay. He slips a note to the cashier that generally states, ‘I have a gun, ring the item up I have provided, give me all the money in the register, I’m sorry, I need this for medication for my sick child.'”

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, 5’7″ to 5’9″ in height and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He wears a hoodie, dark clothing and a medical mask.

Authorities say once inside the stores, he will look for other patrons prior to the crime. A weapon has never been produced or seen, however, the note says the suspect is armed and should be treated as such.

So far, the suspect has hit:

Ross Dress for Less (Reno and Air Depot) on 1/1/20 at 7:45 p.m.

Big Lots (Reno and Air Depot) on 1/19/20 at 9 p.m.

Aldi’s (S. Air Depot) on 1/29/20 at 10 p.m.

Family Dollar (7400 block of SE 15th) on 2/13/20 at 8:20 p.m.

“Our police department has deployed several tactics in an attempt to apprehend this dangerous, serial robber,” Chief Brandon Clabes said. “We have canvassed many businesses near where the crimes have occurred and given out the above information in an effort to thwart future robberies, unfortunately, our suspect continues preying on innocent victims. We are now asking for the public’s assistance to identify this person.”

Call (405) 739-1388 or (405) 739-1306 with any tips.