OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City high school student is pleading for the community’s help.

He says his car and some essential items were stolen from his job’s parking lot.

Working student’s car stolen. Image courtesy Vanessa Garcia.

“You think you would be safe, especially in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City,” said Antonio Garcia. “It was a scary feeling all around.”

Around four o’clock Wednesday evening, Garcia was working his shift at Harkins theater when he went outside to grab something from his car. That’s when he noticed it was gone.

“I was just shocked. My body went numb,” said Garcia.

In a panic, the 17-year-old told his boss and called the police, hoping to catch the thief quickly.

He bought the car three weeks ago with money saved from his movie theater job.

“He’s a good kid. He’s never stealing from anybody,” said Vanessa Garcia, Antonio’s mom. “For this to happen to him, I know it’s affecting him badly.”

Vanessa wanted her son’s story to reach the public so that someone could lead to Garcia’s personal belongings.

She also told KFOR the thief had already tried to use his credit card twice at two Casey’s in Midwest City and Shawnee.

“It’s just loss or overall bad situation, bad luck, bad timing.”

His car is a 1995 Honda and has a red finder. If you spot it, give crime stoppers a phone call at 405-235-7300.