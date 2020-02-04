“My dogs are family,” Oklahoma woman devastated after neighbor allegedly poisoned her dogs; man arrested

SPERRY, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma woman is devastated after her neighbor allegedly poisoned her three dogs.

“I don’t know whether to cry or get mad. I’m just shocked and stunned,” said Shelia Holcomb.

She says she took her dogs outside after the Super Bowl on Sunday and saw a hotdog split three ways with rat poison inside. She believes all of her dogs ate the poison.

“My dogs are not just animals. My dogs are family,” she told KOKI.

She called police who arrested her neighbor, Darron Norrid, for animal cruelty.

Darron Norrid is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Jail.

Norrid allegedly confessed he bought the poison at the store and gave it to the dogs.

Holcomb says when she asked why the incident happened, she was reportedly told her dogs barked at Norrid when he went outside.

The conditions of the dogs are unknown until Holcomb learns more.

“We spent everything that we had. We don’t have anything left,” she says.