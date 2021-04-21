“My heart is so full,” New grocery store opens in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The northeast Oklahoma City community held a grand opening celebration for the area’s newest grocery store.

On Wednesday, the Market at Eastpoint opened its doors to the public after a big celebration featuring the Douglass High School marching band, Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice, and community pastors.

“My heart is so full. We fought like hell to get there today, and I mean every word of that,” said Nice.

Nearly two years ago, the only grocery store on the city’s northeast side closed unexpectedly.

This left the community in a food desert, and many struggled to have access to quality foods.

“As we look at loss on the other side of MLK, hope is restored right here at the Market at Eastpoint,” said Nice.

Versie Jones, a community member on the northeast side, says she has lived in this area for 71 years.

She’s celebrating the opening of the new store.

“Hey, I’m happy to see a store over on our side!”

She is also excited to see so many young people in the community coming together to fulfill a vision.

“A lot of folks don’t realize how this came to be is because of these young people who said, ‘We’re tired of people calling our community a food desert. We have to do something about it,’” said Nice.

The Market at Eastpoint is located at N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.