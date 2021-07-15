“My husband was unburied, moved, and reburied,” Oklahoma families frustrated with Choctaw cemetery after gravesite mix-up

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Two families are upset after their loved ones ended up in the wrong plots at an Oklahoma cemetery.

“Every time when I go to the cemetery, I actually go to the spot he was buried in at first,” said Beverly Derksen.

Harrah resident, Beverly Derksen, told KFOR she received a call from Elmwood Cemetery 24 hours after she buried her husband, Rodney.

She said the cemetery told her in January he was buried in the wrong plot.

“I even offered when they told me they buried him in the wrong spot, and I said, ‘well can we just trade deeds and not dig him up,'” said Derksen.

Derksen said the cemetery told her she couldn’t keep the plot because it belonged to someone else. That person was Russell McGee.

Last Friday, KFOR told you about McGee’s family, who discovered another person was buried in his grave at the Elmwood Cemetery in Choctaw.

That discovery was made just 25 minutes before McGee’s graveside service.

The casket that was removed contained Mr. Derksen’s body.

Now, Derksen’s wife, along with the McGee family, want the city of Choctaw to make amends to both families.

“I just can’t imagine that the other family – what they had to go through because I know what we went through,” said Derksen.

McGee’s family filed a $925 tort claim with the city of Choctaw because of the mix-up.

The Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group denied the claim. It also advised the city of Choctaw not to comment on the matter.

KFOR emailed and called Choctaw’s mayor Randy Ross. So far, our team hasn’t heard anything back from him.