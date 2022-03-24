OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Staff members at the Myriad Botanical Gardens are patiently waiting for a rare flower to bloom.

The Amorphophallu Titanum is also known as the corpse flower because of its odor, which resembles a rotting corpse.

The plant grows in the wild only in the equatorial rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia. When it is cultivated, the corpse flower can take five to 10 years before it blooms for the first time.

Officials at the Myriad Botanical Garden says their corpse flower is blooming for the first time in the Crystal Bridge Visitor Lobby.

Nate Tschaenn, the director of horticulture, got the plant as a seedling more than eight years ago and has been waiting for it to bloom.

“We expect a very smelly flower to open in the next week or two. It will last a day and a half fully open,” the Myriad Botanical Garden posted on Facebook.

If you want to see it in bloom, you’ll have to move fast.

Experts say it will only stay open for a little over 24 hours, and it isn’t expected to bloom again for several years.