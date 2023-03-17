Green water at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. Image KFOR.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may notice a lot more green in downtown Oklahoma City this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with their annual ShamROCK the Gardens, and they’re really getting into the spirit.

The Gardens turned their water green to celebrate and the community is invited to join!

According to the Myriad Gardens, ShamROCK is a free, family-friendly event, on Friday, March 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

ShamROCK offers various things to enjoy such as:

Food vendors

Shop vendors

Face painting

Activities for kids

A look inside the Gardens

For more information, visit myriadgardens.org.