Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Crystal Bridge to receive $2.5 million makeover

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City officials say the time has come to overhaul one of the city’s biggest attractions – the Crystal Bridge at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The Crystal Bridge is over 30 years old and has never had a major renovation.

The bridge was built in 1988 and is a focal point of the refurbished Myriad Botanical Gardens. It will now receive the renovation it deserves thanks to a $2.5 million donation from the Inasmuch Foundation in Oklahoma City.

The project will include a complete renovation of the bridge’s interior, new plants and rotating exhibits.



“I can think of parallels to many of our amenities in downtown Oklahoma City in other cities. I don’t know of anything like Crystal Bridge in the heart of a downtown anywhere else in the U.S.,” said Mayor David Holt. “And the opportunity to take it to another level will hopefully raise its profile and draw even more people in to this rain forest in the heart of our downtown.”

The renovation is set to begin early next year and should be completed by the spring of 2022.

