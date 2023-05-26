OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Myriad Botanical Gardens is inviting kids to get their hands dirty at its Children’s Gardening Fair.

According to the Gardens, the Children’s Gardening Fair is Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Children’s Garden. The two-day fair allows all kids to learn more about gardening in an interactive environment.

Children’s Gardening Fair. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Officials say general admission for the fair is $8 for non-members and free for members and kids under 2 years old. General admission includes education stations like Compost Bin, How Does Your Garden Grow?, Vermiculture (a.k.a worms), Soil Science, Good Bug, Bad Bug and activity stations like seed starting, seed bombs, garden tags, pollination game and seed math.

Premium admission is $14 for non-members and $6 for members and includes extra activities such as solar prints, DIY mini bouquet, veggie snacks and a tote bag.

Children’s Gardening Fair. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens. Children’s Gardening Fair. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The Children’s Gardening Fair also includes programming like Mother Earth play, sponsored by OKC Beautiful, Beekeeping 101 with Scissortail Park, story times with Metropolitan Library and Bug Show & Tell with the University of Oklahoma, officials say.

Besides all of the educational and activity stations, there will also be food vendors, face painting, Social Greenery potting bar, and Wine and Palette pop-in painting featured at the fair.

For more information, visit myriadgardens.org.