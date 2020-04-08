Myriad Botanical Gardens offering young green thumbs ‘Garden in Place’ kits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now, more than ever, families are looking for fun activities to do together outdoors while practicing social distancing.

If you’ve ever thought about starting a garden, it’s a great time for it and the Myriad Botanical Gardens wants to help local kids get involved, providing free seed kits soon.

So, while kids can’t visit the children’s garden right now, they can bring a little bit of it home.

“I’m hoping that we can get these seed kits out there and people can post how they’re enjoying them at home,” said youth programs coordinator Lily Peppers.

Doing most of her work from home now, Peppers says she’s really missed teaching children the joys of gardening, but hopes these free seed starter kits will lead to more little green thumbs.

“We provide the seeds that are in the packs, we also provide the potting material or the pots that you need to do it,” she said.

Over the next three Fridays, three different seed kits will be made available for drive through pickup.

Some will be food, some will have flowers.

The first is springtime themed, complete with an Easter egg.

Executive Director Maureen Heffernan says gardening is a stress reliever and seems to be a nationwide trend during this pandemic

“It’s a very therapeutic thing to do – relaxing, calming, takes your mind off the news of the day and also, especially if you’re planing food crops, you get fresh, nutritious food to eat out of all of this too,” Heffernan said.

Peppers says you don’t even have to have a backyard, you can grow them in pots outside in sunlight.

The goal is to let every family know they can get involved.

“I just hope it will make it less intimidating for families so they can know that they can start their own seeds,” said Peppers.

Drive-through pickup will be on Fridays between 1-4 p.m. at the Myriad Gardens and Scissortail Park.

More information and gardening instructions can be found at the Myriad Botanical Gardens website.