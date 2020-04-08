1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR 6pm News Live

Myriad Botanical Gardens offering young green thumbs ‘Garden in Place’ kits

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Now, more than ever, families are looking for fun activities to do together outdoors while practicing social distancing.

If you’ve ever thought about starting a garden, it’s a great time for it and the Myriad Botanical Gardens wants to help local kids get involved, providing free seed kits soon. 

So, while kids can’t visit the children’s garden right now, they can bring a little bit of it home. 

“I’m hoping that we can get these seed kits out there and people can post how they’re enjoying them at home,” said youth programs coordinator Lily Peppers. 

Doing most of her work from home now, Peppers says she’s really missed teaching children the joys of gardening, but hopes these free seed starter kits will lead to more little green thumbs. 

“We provide the seeds that are in the packs, we also provide the potting material or the pots that you need to do it,” she said. 

Over the next three Fridays, three different seed kits will be made available for drive through pickup.

Some will be food, some will have flowers.

The first is springtime themed, complete with an Easter egg.

Executive Director Maureen Heffernan says gardening is a stress reliever and seems to be a nationwide trend during this pandemic

“It’s a very therapeutic thing to do – relaxing, calming, takes your mind off the news of the day and also, especially if you’re planing food crops, you get fresh, nutritious food to eat out of all of this too,” Heffernan said.

Peppers says you don’t even have to have a backyard, you can grow them in pots outside in sunlight.

The goal is to let every family  know they can get involved.

“I just hope it will make it less intimidating for families so they can know that they can start their own seeds,” said Peppers. 

Drive-through pickup will be on Fridays between 1-4 p.m. at the Myriad Gardens and Scissortail Park.  

More information and gardening instructions can be found at the Myriad Botanical Gardens website.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter