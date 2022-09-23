OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Myriad Botanical Gardens’ “Pumpkinville” display has won the USA Today 10Best Pumpkin Patch competition.

#1 Best Pumpkin Patch from USA Today’s 10Best. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens press release.

In August, it was announced that Myriad Botanical Gardens was competing for USA Today’s 10Best “Best Pumpkin Patches in the USA”.

On Friday, it was announced that Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens has won “Best Pumpkin Patch” in the USA out of 20 nationwide.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Children’s Garden originally introduced Pumpkinville in October of 2012 with only 3,000 pumpkins. CEO and director of the Gardens and Scissortail Park, Maureen Heffernan, came up with the idea.

Since 2012, Pumpkinville has grown to 40,000 pumpkins in 2021’s the Land of Oz-themed Pumpkinville festival, officials say.

According to a press release, Pumpkinville is now the largest annual event hosted at the Myriad Gardens with tens of thousand of families making it a fall tradition.

Pumpkinville is a way for The Gardens charity to raise money for their foundation. Without a membership, entry into Pumpkinville is $9 per person.