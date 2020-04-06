Myriad Botanical Gardens, Scissortail Park team up to offer seed kits for children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more kids are stuck at home, horticultural staff at the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park have created a way to help students get outdoors.

The programming and horticultural staff at the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park have created free seed starting kits for local children and their families.

The kits offer fun and educational activities about the art and science of growing plants while schools are closed.

“Although this is an uncertain time for all of us, we remain committed to our mission of offering quality programs to our community,” said Maureen Heffernan, executive director for the Gardens and the Park. “Nature is always there whether for sanctuary, health or plant cultivation. These kits are a wonderful way to introduce the simple process of starting seeds and growing plants at home.”

The first kit is a springtime kit that includes an Easter egg filled with seed paper. The kit will be available starting April 10.

A salsa garden kit will include all materials to grow tomatoes, cilantro, and sweet peppers. That kit will be available on April 17.

On April 24, a pollinator garden kit will be offered for growing zinnia, marigold, and fennel plants to attract bees and butterflies.

Organizers say a QR code will be provided with links to step-by-step instructions, related activities and videos of the kits being assembled.

Kits will be available for drive-by pickup on a first come, first served basis from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the days the kits are released. They can be picked up from the curb or circle drive of the Crystal Bridge Conservatory and near the Boathouse entrance at Scissortail Park.