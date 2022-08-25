OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are already dreaming about pumpkin patches and cooler temperatures, the Myriad Botanical Gardens is asking for your support.

The Myriad Gardens is asking for your vote as they compete for USA TODAY’s 10Best “Best Pumpkin Patches in the USA.”

“Immerse yourself in the festive fun by participating in engaging activities, playing hand-crafted games, and exploring the unlimited rides on the carousel. In addition to pumpkin picking and special treats, families enjoy creative displays made from pumpkins, gourds, mums, haystacks, and cornstalks,” the description reads.

Currently, Pumpkinville OKC is in the second spot in the competition.

Pumpkinville “Witches & Wizards” will be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 23 at the Myriad Gardens.