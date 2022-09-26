OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is almost October, which means that families will start heading to pumpkin patches to celebrate the fall season.

Recently, the Myriad Botanical Gardens competed in USA TODAY’s 10Best “Best Pumpkin Patches in the USA.”

“Immerse yourself in the festive fun by participating in engaging activities, playing hand-crafted games, and exploring the unlimited rides on the carousel. In addition to pumpkin picking and special treats, families enjoy creative displays made from pumpkins, gourds, mums, haystacks, and cornstalks,” the description reads.

In all, 20 pumpkin patches across the United States were chosen as finalists. Pumpkinville was able to beat them all.

The top 10 winners are as follows:

Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens- Oklahoma City, OK Huber’s Orchard and Winery- Borden, IN Baugher’s Orchard- Westminster, MD Swans Trail Farms- Snohomish, WA Kelders Farm – Kerhonkson, NY The Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum- Dallas, TX Linvilla Orchards- Media, PA Pumpkin Patch at Irvine Park Railroad- Orange, CA Mike’s Farm – Beulaville, NC Mrs. Heather’s Farm – Albany, LA.

Pumpkinville “Witches & Wizards” will be held from Oct. 7 through Oct. 23 at the Myriad Gardens.

Admission is $9 per person.