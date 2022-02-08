LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents just northeast of Oklahoma City are saying a loud shrill noise is keeping them up at night, and the crazy part is that no one knows exactly what it is, or where it’s coming from.

The residents KFOR spoke to said they moved to the Oklahoma countryside and expected peacefulness and quietness. However, they said they have been getting something far beyond the opposite, with a noise that has been driving them up the wall.

“It is so loud and shrill,” said Louise Miller, a neighbor annoyed by the noise. “It’s just this really annoying sound.”

“I mean, it’s so loud,” said Whitney Harbour, another neighbor annoyed by the noise. ”It’s been going all day and all night. So, it’s really frustrating. It’s really annoying.”

Harbour said it almost sounds like machinery and can be very loud at times, but other times it has been faint.

Miller and Harbour live near Pottawatomie Road and Covell Road between Luther and Wellston.

Residents say no matter how loud or faint it’s been, they claim they’ve heard it nonstop for the past two or three weeks. Others said they have heard it as far back as eight or nine weeks.

“So, I’ve been driving around, going down the side streets to try to figure out where it’s coming from,” Miller said. “But it’s hard to pinpoint where it’s coming from.”

At this point, no one knows for sure what it is either. Miller and Harbour said it’s tormented them to the point that they haven’t been able to sleep.

“It keeps waking me up at night,” Miller said. “And that’s why I’m really upset about this.”

Both Harbour and Miller said they have contacted multiple authorities and agencies but haven’t gotten any answers as to why it’s happening.

Another woman named Shelley Dobson said she ventures into that area to keep an eye on and clean some property she’s about to close on. She has also heard it.

“It’s annoying,” Dobson said. “It was loud. It was enough to get your attention and go, ‘What is it?'”

Dobson knows of an oil company that has a rig or oil well in that general area. She said she put a call in to them and they told her they would send a maintenance crew to check it out. Residents are unsure if that’s the source of the sound but are just hoping that whatever it is can be fixed soon.

“We have a sound machine and I’ve just been turning it up really loud,” Harbour said. “Otherwise, you know, we wouldn’t be able to sleep.”

KFOR reached out to the oil company mentioned but were unable to make contact with them. We also reached out to the Corporation Commission. We were told that they referred it to a district office there and said someone should be checking on it if it’s a well or environmental issue. However, we were told they have no jurisdiction on noise.