N.E. OKC church handing out free boxes of food

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Day after day, Oklahomans are still struggling without paychecks.

Some families are struggling to just get food on the table after so many businesses were forced to close their doors.

One N.E. OKC church is hoping to at least put a dent in that, by handing out free boxes of food.

The Fairview Missionary Baptist Church has a loaves and fishes ministry that's been handing out food once a month for 20 years now.

With this COVID-19 pandemic spreading in the metro, they were worried they'd have to cancel.

“So many of people were saying, 'pastor, there’s a need, we’re willing to sacrifice and commit ourselves to do it,'” said Senior Pastor John A. Reed. “Those common laborers are the ones I’m really concerned about because I’m telling you, in the next two or three weeks, it’s going to be really a problem here in our community.”

With that in mind, the church decided to host their monthly tradition, but are doing it a little differently this time.

“At this particular time we can’t bring our people together for the worshiping church, the gathering church ... but we should still be the scattering church and scatter around and serve,” said Reed.

The difference here is that it's not just non-perishables, and people won't have to get out of their car.

“Meats and vegetables and starches and all of that,” he said. “Anybody who needs it, we’ll be giving food until - until we run out!”

Reed estimates they'll have around 200 boxes to hand out.

All of this in hopes of taking at least one stress away from local families.

“Behind every rainy day, the sun will shine!” said Reed.

The handout starts at the church Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m.

The church is located at 1400 N.E. 7th St.

They'll serve until they run out of food.