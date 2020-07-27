N.W. OKC residents asking for answers over high water bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some residents in N.W. OKC say their water bills are going through the roof and there are no logical answers for the increase in water use.

Residents in Lakehurst and further north in Quail Creek, along with the Greens, say they are seeing water bills that show they are using two or three times more water this year than last, and that doesn’t add up.

“The water usage is shockingly high,” said Lakehurst homeowner Allen Staples.

Staples is talking about his recent more than $400 water bill.

“We watch our consumption but yet we are seeing these increases that we can’t explain. It was double the usage from this time last year,” said Staples.

Staples says he and his bills are not alone in N.W. OKC, and posts on neighborhood apps back up his claims.

Some claims read:

“A bill for over 800 dollars.”

“Have lived here for 20 years and it’s 3x higher than it has ever been before.”

“There is something wrong here in Quail. our water bills have never been this high.”

KFOR went to city water officials for answers.

“We’ve certainly heard about this but we hear about things like this happening just about every summer,” said Jennifer McClintock of OKC Utilities.

She says when temperatures go up, people don’t realize how much water they use through pools, sprinklers, and gardens.

McClintock says meters are read by hand and mistakes can be made but they are rare. She adds that things like a leaky toilet or a break in a sprinkler line are more likely to blame.

“If they do detect a leak, we are happy to make an adjustment to their bill based upon the amount that was caused by the leak,” said McClintock.

“We don’t have leaks, we had checks. Our sprinkler systems are running the same length of time,” said Staples.

Staples says the City of OKC has been good to deal with, but have also offered explanations he says don’t add up, like increased use from being at home more thanks to COVID-19 and longer billing periods.

“If it was five more days this time, then my bill goes up by 16 percent or my usage would go up by 16 percent, not double. That’s an issue we have here,” said Staples.

The City of OKC points out the higher the usage, the more expensive the water is. They say to call the customer service line. They need to review bills on a case-by-case basis.

Latest stories: