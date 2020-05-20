NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Following the announcement of an internal investigation at the Norman Police Department, the NAACP is calling for another full investigation of the agency.

On May 5, an email was sent to Norman police officers, notifying them about custom-printed masks that were available.

Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster says several officers were discussing in an email thread the difficulties they had experienced wearing facial coverings in the field.

At that point, Foster says one officer, Jacob McDonough, sent an image of people in white hoods carrying torches from ‘Django Unchained.’

An Oklahoma police officer is under investigation after replying to an email with this meme from ‘Django Unchained’ regarding masks.

In the movie scene, the mob is complaining about the fit of the masks they are wearing.

Within a matter of minutes, other department members questioned the appropriateness of the image and the officer apologized.

A lieutenant immediately responded, telling McDonough it was “MORE than inappropriate.”

McDonough replied, saying “Sir I would like to apologize.” He went on to say he was pulling from “the satiracle (sic) humor related to the movie” saying he “did not mean to disrespect anyone.”

The officer said the image was not intended to be about race, but rather a reference to the struggles of wearing a mask.

Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster says when he received the message, he immediately sent it to the internal affairs department.

“I was very offended and couldn’t believe an officer had sent that out,” Chief Foster said. “We will be looking at some disciplinary action depending upon on what comes in the investigation, if there’s any more things like this in his other emails or other things he has done.”

Officials say the officer is still working at this time and has been with the department since February of 2018.

However, the advisory board is considering disciplinary action that may include termination.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced that it was calling for an independent and unbiased investigation into the Norman Police Department.

Following the recent email, officials with Oklahoma’s NAACP chapter say they want a full investigation into the Norman Police Department and the officer’s arrest record of minorities in the community.

The NAACP says up until the 1960s, Norman was known for being a ‘Sundown Town.’

Earlier this year, the Norman City Council passed a unanimous proclamation to publicly condemn and apologize for that history.