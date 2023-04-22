OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One down and three to go is how the situation is seen by Oklahoma State Conference NAACP President Anthony R. Douglas. These comments are pointed at McCurtain County officials who were caught on audio mentioning the lynching of a black man and an alleged murder plot.

“It’s disgusting and terrifying,” said NAACP State Conference President for Oklahoma Anthony R. Douglas.

The NAACP officially announced Wednesday night that it is calling for the resignation of all three alleged to have been recorded making racist and hate-filled comments.

Douglas says if all those involved do not resign, the NAACP will ask Oklahoma state legislators to defund McCurtain County government offices, including the sheriff’s office.

The recordings include allegedly District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, investigator Alicia Manning, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix, and Sheriff Kevin Clardy were recorded during the discussions on March 6 at a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners.

Pictured here, former Commissioner Mark Jennings {KRCR}

Some of the statements heard include talking about lynching a black man and alleged murder plots of local journalists.

Commissioner Jennings officially wrote and turned in his resignation letter to Governor Stitt Wednesday.

Resignation letter written by Commissioner Mark Jennings Wednesday. {KRCR}

“Now they all need to do it,” said President Rogers. “We call for the immediate resignation of all three. We also call on the Governor to put forth a Grand Jury to investigate this county and others who might be involved.”

The audio recording came from the McCurtain Gazette-News. A sheriff’s office statement claims the recording was altered before being published.

“Rather the recording was legitimate or not is the content of what was said is legitimate,” Douglas said.

Wednesday, Senator George Burns who represents the district with McCurtain County said he spoke with Sheriff Clardy and Commissioner Jennings.

“I live in McCurtain County, and I want to state emphatically that these horrible comments do not represent the heart and spirit of our citizens. It’s hurt the county and our state. Innocent people are being impacted. When the words of public servants are so vile that they’re hurting the people they serve, they should no longer hold those positions.” Oklahoma Senator George Burns (R)