Naked man arrested after allegedly breaking into elderly woman’s Oklahoma home

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s home in northeast Oklahoma while naked.

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, an elderly Turley woman awoke to find a naked man standing over her bed.

The woman initially thought it was a dream and went back to sleep.

When she got up several hours later, she found the door to her garage was open. She also found men’s clothing had been left in her home.

Deputies recovered the clothing, as well as an ID belonging to 38-year-old Shannon Ray Miller.

Miller is a registered sex offender with prior arrests for burglary and indecent exposure.

After searching for Miller all day, deputies located him at a family member’s home Wednesday night.

He was arrested for first-degree burglary.