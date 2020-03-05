NASA to announce “Name the Rover” contest winner

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – NASA is expected to announce the student winner of its “Name the Rover” contest on Thursday, which includes a finalist from Oklahoma.

Back in January, NASA announced the nine finalists for the contest that names the Mars 2020 Rover.

One of the finalists was 15-year-old Anthony Yoon, a 10th-grader at Norman High School.

Anthony Yoon

Yoon submitted the name “Fortitude” to the contest, as well as an essay on the meaning of the word and why it’s a fitting name for the rover.

The contest began on Aug. 28, and over 28,000 essays were submitted.

The winner will be unveiled during a live event on NASA television at 12:30 p.m. CST.

More information can be found here.