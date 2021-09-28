National Coffee Day is Wednesday – Here’s where you can score a free cup of joe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ready, set, percolate! National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29 and shops around the country are celebrating with free drinks.

Take a sip from these celebratory deals:

Dunkin’

DD Perks members can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Reward Members will receive a free brewed coffee AND doughnut of your choice. No purchase is necessary.

Non-rewards members will receive a free brewed coffee.

Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29.

Panera Bread

Parents and caregivers can let the cashier in the Panera Bread store or at the drive-thru know that you’re a parent or caregiver and you’ll receive free coffee all day.

Scooter’s Coffee

Customers can redeem a free cup of brewed coffee using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Starbucks

Bring a clean, reusable cup into a participating Starbucks location on Sept. 29 and get a free hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. The offer is valid for cups up to 20 ounces.