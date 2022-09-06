OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Rodeo Historical Society (RHS) and National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s annual Rodeo Hall of Fame Weekend will be held in November, and the Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class was announced

Rodeo Hall of Fame Weekend will be Nov. 11-12.

The ceremony will include Hall of Fame inductions as well as the honoring of Ben Johnson Memorial Award, Director’s Choice Award and Tad Lucas Memorial Award recipients.

“The National Cowboy Museum and the Rodeo Historical Society are delighted to celebrate rodeo by honoring the incredible men and women who helped make it an American tradition,” said Museum President and CEO Natalie Shirley. “Rodeo Hall of Fame Weekend offers both rodeo enthusiasts and members of the public the opportunity to come together and celebrate a sport that is important to so many individuals — and families — across the country.”

This year’s Hall of Fame inductions include the following:

LIVING

Guy Allen

Gary Gist

Cleo L. Hearn

The Kirby Brothers (Butch, Kaye (1952 – 1978) and Sandy)

Tom Reeves

Tee Woolman

DECEASED

Ben Bates (1933 – 2017)

Jake Beutler (1903 – 1975)

The family of trick-riding legend Tad Lucas presents the Tad Lucas Memorial Award to a living female whose actions reflect Lucas’ values. Martha Josey will receive the honor.

The Ben Johnson Memorial Award honors a living person who represents the Western lifestyle exemplified by screen and rodeo legend Ben Johnson. Chuck Sylvester will receive the award.

The Director’s Choice Award – given under exceptional circumstances and with careful deliberation – will be awarded to cowboy and television host Jeff Medders.