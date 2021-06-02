National Cowboy Museum to host art exhibition, sale featuring art from top Western artists

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Paintings and sculptures created by the finest contemporary Western artists will be featured in an art exhibition and sale in Oklahoma City this month.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63rd St., will host the 49th annual Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale.

The art exhibition opens June 7 and runs through Aug. 8. The Art Sale Weekend is scheduled for June 25-26.

Prix de West is the premier Western art exhibition and sale in the nation. This year’s event will feature nearly 300 paintings and sculptures ranging from historical depictions of the American West to more contemporary and impressionistic pieces, according to a museum news release.

“Prix de West remains the most anticipated event in the Western art world, and we are proud to continue this tradition for the 49th year here at The Cowboy,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “We are excited to continue building on the successes of last year to provide an even more rewarding experience for our guests.”

Nearly 100 invited artist will attend this year’s show, which will feature renowned artist Ed Mell as well as guest artists Thomas Blackshear II, Huihan Liu and Roseta Santiago.

The Art Sale Weekend will have numerous events, including seminars, a live auction, receptions, awards, the art sale and trunk shows at The Museum Store.

Crowd size and social distancing will be maintained according to city and state ordinances to ensure the Art Sale Weekend is safe for all participants.

“The safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers and staff is always our top priority here at The Cowboy,” Shirley said. “This year, we anticipate Prix de West will be a combination in-person and virtual experience, with several smaller-scale, preview events held to ensure everyone has the opportunity to see the artwork in person before the sale.”

Visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest to make reservations, see a full schedule or arrange to bid by proxy.