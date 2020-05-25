National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum extending exhibit dates due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a popular western heritage museum has reopened to the public, organizers say many of the current exhibits will stick around a little longer so more people can enjoy them.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announced that the exhibitions include ‘Warhol and the West,’ ‘Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing,’ and ‘Find Your Western.’ Those exhibits will now be on display through July 5.

The ‘Colors of Clay’ exhibit will be available until June 21.

Warhol and the West

‘Warhol and the West’ explores Andy Warhol’s love of the West that is represented in his art, movies, attire, travel, and collections.

In 1986, Warhol completed his Cowboys and Indians portfolio, the last major project before his death. The portfolio includes 14 iconic images of Western subjects like Custer, Geronimo, Annie Oakley, and John Wayne.

Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing

‘Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing’ looks at the artist’s work through the lens of social and political activism. From documenting the plight of Dust Bowl migrants during the Great Depression to magnifying the experiences of incarcerated Japanese Americans during World War II, Lange’s photographs illustrate the power of photography and illuminate major social issues of the 20th century.

The exhibit includes approximately 80 photographs and detail how the photographer’s work swayed minds and prompted change.

Find Your Western

‘Find Your Western’ encourages visitors to consider the Western genre and its influence on pop culture in the United States. Visitors can see a collection of movie poster, film stills, comic books, pulp publications, novels, and costumes.

Colors of Clay

‘Colors of Clay’ explores the cultural and regional diversity of Native American ceramic traditions in North America.

Visitors can view 60 one-of-a-kind, vibrantly colored pieces.

Paired with the exhibition will be a collection of wall images from famed 19th century photographer Edward J. Curtis. He was considered to be an authority on Native Americans, which is evident, by his body of work that focuses primarily on Native American people and the American West. Several short videos will be playing as part of the exhibition.