National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum opens 2.3-acre kid’s play space

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A playful way to learn about the west is coming to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Liichokoshkomo is Chickasaw for “Let's Play.”

Museum officials are hoping to have everything complete on the 2.3-acre space by April 15.

"The whole theme of Liichokoshkomo is a hands-on minds on space, so it's not just purely recreational," said Diana Fields, senior director of education and Programs at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

A video narrated by actor Tom Selleck greets you in the new theater.

Outside, there’s a playground, train depot play area and intertribal villages representing seven tribes.

"We also, in our intertribal village, have several activities that are based on the life ways of the communities that are represented," Fields said.

The event space gives patrons an incredible view.

This $15 million project features steam activities for children, with money raised by the Annie Oakley Society. It’s a group of women leaders dedicated to children education.

"Provide an opportunity for our community our local community and all of our national visitors, our international visitors who are coming in to Oklahoma to get a really true introduction to the west," Fields said.

The Cowboy Museum had rescheduled the original spring break sneak peek amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They also have cancelled all activities for the rest of March.

The museum is set to officially open the new playground April 15.

For more information, visit this website.