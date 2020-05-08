National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum set to reopen with COVID-19 changes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is set to reopen later this month after it temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, President Natalie Shirley says “The Cowboy” will reopen to the public on May 18, provided there are no new restrictions imposed by the city of state.

The public will be able to see the new children’s outdoor experience Liichokoshkomo’, a Chickasaw phrase meaning “Let’s play!” Its outdoor setting encourages play while connecting visitors with the social and historical influences that shaped the West.

The museum will follow state and CDC guidelines to be able to confidently provide a safe, enjoyable experience.

“Your safety is a top priority, and because of that, the social distancing and cleaning procedures that have become a way of life for all of us are now staples of the way we run our Museum in this environment,” said Shirley.

Here are some of the changes you’ll see:

Increased Sanitization and Social Distancing

Additional cleaning measures have been implemented to sanitize frequently touched objects and surfaces throughout the museum multiple times a day. Interactive elements have been removed or restricted.

Markers and signage will be placed throughout the building to encourage good hygiene and proper social distancing at all times.

Hand sterilization stations have been placed throughout the museum.

There’s over 100,000 square feet accessible to the public under roof, and occupancy will be limited based on the current social distancing recommendations. Occupancy of small galleries and theaters and the museum store will be posted and follow the recommended distancing guidelines.

Healthy Staff and Visitors

Staff will have their temperature taken daily and will be wearing masks. Employees showing any signs of illness will be asked to stay home.

Likewise, if guests are feverish or sick, they will be asked to delay their visit. Following CDC guidance, masks will be recommended for visitors where safe and age-appropriate.