National Cowboy & Western Museum announces ‘Elder Hour’ for senior guests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular museum in Oklahoma City is making changes to ensure that seniors are protected when they visit the artwork.

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announced that it will begin setting aside the first hour of business for senior visitors during the ‘Elder Hour.’

Organizers say the museum will open one hour early for senior guests before the museum opens to the general public, beginning on Monday, June 8.

“Elder Hour is meant to provide our Senior visitors with the unique opportunity to come to explore The Cowboy at their own pace, especially those wanting to avoid the crowds during regular hours,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “The Cowboy also offers a clean and safe walking environment out of the weather, away from traffic and under the watchful eyes of Museum security for those wanting to get their steps in and beat the heat.”

‘Elder Hour’ participants will be able to explore the many temporary exhibitions, the permanent collections, and the museum’s new outdoor expansion.

The museum will open at 9 a.m., Monday to Friday, for senior visitors.