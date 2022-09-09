Josiah Kern of Edmond. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

NEW YORK (KFOR) – The National Down Syndrome Society is featuring eight Oklahomans to showcase in Times Square.

According to a press release from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma, they are being featured as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Time Square Video presentation.

Ivan Fish of Locust Grove. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

Tiaree Harjo of Shawnee. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

Indie Kuykendall of Oklahoma City. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

Kellen Hedler of Oklahoma City. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

Sutton Schatte of Guthrie. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

Claire Newport of Edmond. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

Marlie Lynch of Yukon. Image from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

According the DSACO, their photos were chosen out of over 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for pictures. These photos will be displayed on two large screens in the heart of Time Square.

According to the press release, their images are being used to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down Syndrome in a very noticeable way.

The video presentation will be followed by the New York Buddy Walk in Central Park. Buddy Walk events are held all over the country, as well as some international locations. For more information regarding the New York City Buddy Walk, please visit this link.

The Time Square Video presentation will be livestreamed on September 17 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET on the National Down Syndrome Society’s Facebook page.