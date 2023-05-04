OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A National Journalism group is asking State Lawmakers to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of House Bill 2820, which would provide funding Public Television station OETA.

As it stands, HB2820 would continue state funding of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) through July 1st, 2026. The RTDNA association says, if the veto remains in force, OETA could effectively be shut down in a matter of just weeks. Governor Stitt vetoed the funding calling some of the programs of the OETA airs indoctrination.

RTDNA’s President Dan Shelley in a letter delivered to Speaker McCall, President Pro Tempore Treat and leader Munson and Leader Floyd said, “PBS NewsHour, Washington Week, Frontline and other PBS programming provide important information to which Oklahomans and other Americans would otherwise not be privy, through their even-handed reporting, in-depth coverage of issues of public concern, and strong investigative reporting shining a light on problems, such reporting often serving as catalysts for positive change throughout our nation and the world.”

RTDNA’s believes it’s support of OETA the critical national, international, regional and local news and public affairs programming to people throughout the state of Oklahoma is a public service and should not be a part of the current “culture wars” in this country.

“Oklahomans deserve better, and must not be deprived of OETA’s broadcasts,” says Dan Shelley, President & Chief Executive Officer, RTDNA.

“We believe there is tremendous value in having a wide variety of news and information outlets serving the people of Oklahoma. OETA has been one of those outlets for more than 65 years, dedicated to providing unique news coverage, documentaries, and children’s programming to viewers across our state. The public good is served by having a strong public television outlet in Oklahoma.” KFOR/KAUT STATEMENT ON OETA