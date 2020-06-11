National Lawyers Guild training legal observers amid Black Lives Matter protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The local chapter of the National Lawyers Guild is holding legal observer training ahead of Black Lives Matter protests planned for the weekend.
Legal observers are neutral parties at the protests who make sure the First Amendment rights of protesters are protected.
Legal observers document what’s going on by taking notes and using photos and videos. That way, if legal proceedings arise in the future, there’s evidence to back up what happened at the protest.
“They want to watch on escalation on both sides of the line. They want to know if there are people being agitators,” Angela Singleton, a criminal defense attorney, said.
“They need to have just basic understanding of both the state law and the federal law on your right to free assembly, speech. They also need to be aware of specific proclamations that have gone out,” Singleton said.
“Sometimes just the presence of legal observers can deter the police from using excessive force or other inappropriate methods of stifling people’s First Amendment rights,” she said.