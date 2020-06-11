National Lawyers Guild training legal observers amid Black Lives Matter protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The local chapter of the National Lawyers Guild is holding legal observer training ahead of Black Lives Matter protests planned for the weekend.

Legal observers are neutral parties at the protests who make sure the First Amendment rights of protesters are protected.

“What we’re seeing across the country I think has really made it clear that just having good eyes on the situation, who are trained in what to look for can make a huge difference in what evidence is collected and how it can be used in the future​,” Veronica Laizure, organizer for the Oklahoma chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, said.

Legal observers document what’s going on by taking notes and using photos and videos. That way, if legal proceedings arise in the future, there’s evidence to back up what happened at the protest.

“Legal observers are not there as protest attendees, they’re not there to represent any particular viewpoint. They’re supposed to show up as neutral observers to what’s going on,” Laizure said.
 
That includes taking notes, photos, and videos.

“They want to watch on escalation on both sides of the line. They want to know if there are people being agitators,” Angela Singleton, a criminal defense attorney, said.

Legal observers don’t have to be lawyers. They can still participate in other protests as long as they’re not on duty.

“They need to have just basic understanding of both the state law and the federal law on your right to free assembly, speech. They also need to be aware of specific proclamations that have gone out,” Singleton said.​

Laizure says the presence of legal observers can have a positive impact.

“Sometimes just the presence of legal observers can deter the police from using excessive force or other inappropriate methods of stifling people’s First Amendment rights,” she said.

If you are interested in signing up for a future training, contact oklahoma@nlg.org.

