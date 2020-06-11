National Lawyers Guild training legal observers amid Black Lives Matter protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The local chapter of the National Lawyers Guild is holding legal observer training ahead of Black Lives Matter protests planned for the weekend.

Legal observers are neutral parties at the protests who make sure the First Amendment rights of protesters are protected.

“What we’re seeing across the country I think has really made it clear that just having good eyes on the situation, who are trained in what to look for can make a huge difference in what evidence is collected and how it can be used in the future​,” Veronica Laizure, organizer for the Oklahoma chapter of the National Lawyers Guild, said.

Legal observers document what’s going on by taking notes and using photos and videos. That way, if legal proceedings arise in the future, there’s evidence to back up what happened at the protest.