National movement for COVID-19 memorial comes to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national movement to memorialize those who have died from COVID-19 has made its way to the Sooner State.

“Every arrangement I make, I think of the person I’m making it for, but for this one, it is for so many people who’ve lost their lives to COVID, it’s for the ones who’ve lost someone. I really wanted to add as much love and thought into it as possible,” Heather Cole said.



There is beauty in nature – a living canvas that changes with each season and a reflection of life’s ebb and flow.

“In this setting with its beautiful trees, grass, gardens, lake, and birds, it is a place to come and grieve. It’s a place to find solace and comfort in nature. The blue skies, the cloud, the wind, the sun. The beauty of the world makes up for the hurt that we suffer especially when a loved one dies,” Maureen Heffernan, Scissortail Park and Myriad Gardens CEO said.



Now through March 5, Scissortail Park will be a place of remembrance – a public place of grief for those mourning the loss of a loved one during the pandemic.



“Today we honor and remember everyone who passed away from COVID – this virus that has brought a wave of grief across the country as well as economical and emotional struggles for so many,” Heffernan said.



It’s called the Floral Heart Project and it’s a nationwide memorial.

When local florist Heather Cole saw there wasn’t a effort started here in Oklahoma, she decided to arrange one.



“I feel honored, because I was able to design this, and hope they can get a little light out of it while they’re here and have that moment that they need,” Cole said.