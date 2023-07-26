OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last weekend’s extra edition of USA Today’s paper featured six pages on the Oklahoma County Jail called “Broken Trust.”

The reporting is in partnership with The Oklahoman, uncovering the truth behind the numbers within the jail. It also outlines much of what the Grand Jury report found earlier this year with an emphasis on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust.

“The Trust doesn’t work and it’s not going to work,” said Sean Cummings during an interview outside of the jail. “You see how high that is, compared with other jails the number of deaths are unbelievably high.”

A clip from the USA Today article listing the death rate of inmates compared with other jails. {USA Today}

Cummings points to a part of the article that shows the death rate within the jail and compares it with the Los Angeles County Jail, Riker’s Island in New York, and others. Oklahoma County Jail’s death rate is around three times higher than theirs and has been for both 2021 and 2022.

“That was the past administration and I’m doing everything I can to turn that around,” said Oklahoma County Jail Trust CEO Brandi Garner.

Garner began officially in May and said she doesn’t care either way if the Trust is dissolved or if the Sheriff takes over administrative services.

“I am just going to keep doing what I can to keep the inmates safe and create a better jail for all of Oklahoma,” said Garner. “I will say, the Trust can be a positive when it comes to accountability because the public can attend meetings and offer a voice of where to go. But, that said, I do not have an opinion either way.”

USA Today goes into detail on stories coming from inmates who stayed inside. One section of their stories was titled, ‘Living Hell.’

“Dry blood stained the floor outside his door as the inmate dressed in a faded orange jail uniform lay on the top bunk inside his dim cell and stared at the gray walls scarred with gang graffiti. Brandon didn’t know by what means he would leave the Oklahoma County jail. He hoped to walk out to the loving arms of his family. He feared being delivered to the morgue,” read a portion from the report.

“The federal government needs to take over,” said Cummings. “We are incapable of taking care of this ourselves because of the way the Jail Trust was set up, nobody seems to be able to wrangle those guys in.”

Garner argues that the recently-hired staff has more knowledge than one’s previous and that it could make a difference.

“I think we brought in new people very recently and I have faith that it could change things for the better and hopefully soon,” said Garner. “My staff has been incredible this entire time. They are working with what pay they have and with what training they have to deal with the past issues we’re trying to work out. And they are doing incredible.”

Garner said that they have implemented stricter staffing rules which have hurt employment but have benefited the inmates and other staff members.

The front page of the Extra from USA Today. {USA Today}

On Wednesday, Garner was in Nashville, Tennessee, getting ready to walk around a possible facility that Oklahoma County could see locally.

In May, St. Louis architecture firm HOK was selected to design the new Oklahoma County jail/mental health center. One facility that the company had already designed was in Nashville called the Davidson County Criminal Justice Center.

A look at the Davidson County Criminal Justice Center. {HOK} A look at the Davidson County Criminal Justice Center. {HOK} A look at the Davidson County Criminal Justice Center. {HOK}

“Nothing is set in stone but I am very excited to show my Captains I brought with me what potential there is in a new facility,” said Garner.

She said that a new jail obviously would help bring down numbers but that funding would as well.

“Our budget has remained the same for years, even through the pandemic,” said Garner. “I ask for it constantly and I think there’s only so much that you can do. The community coming together to get this facility going helps out so much.”

The Oklahoma County Jail continues to make headlines locally and nationally and Garner says it’s going to take time but change will come.

Cummings said that Garner isn’t completely to blame but accountability remains to be seen within the Trust and the jail.

“In their contract, they hire their own investigators who have hundreds of cases and there’s only a couple of them,” said Cummings. “Sooner or later we have to pay to incarcerate people so if we lock them up then we have to pay for them, that’s the deal.”

The Trust is expected to meet on August 7 at its monthly meeting. The public is allowed and encouraged to attend.