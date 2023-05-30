OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s the beginning of bee week and the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee is going on in Washington, DC with 231 contestants.

Oklahomans can get a up close look at one of it’s own contestants, 13-year-old Archer Thompson, when he was competing in the Thunder Regional Spelling Bee. He’s made it to the third round at the bee in DC.

Image courtesy KFOR

Thompson is a seventh grader at Odyssey Leadership Academy in Oklahoma City. He says he is an avid reader and even enjoys reading the dictionary, although comedies and science fiction are his favorites.

He’s also a huge Thunder fan and says he loves their strategy finding young talent.

One of Thompson’s correctly spelled words is “andouille” as in delicious andouille sausage.

Oklahomans are rooting for you Archer!