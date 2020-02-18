National Storm Chaser Summit to be held in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Storm chasers, forecasters, and weather enthusiasts across the country will make their way to Oklahoma for the National Storm Chaser Summit next year.

KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton says for the first time, the summit will be hosted in Midwest City.

Last year, the summit was hosted in Wichita for the first and only time. It was held in Denver, Colorado all of the previous years.

The summit is set for Jan. 29, 2021-Jan. 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Reed Conference Center, 5750 Will Rogers Rd., in Midwest City.

