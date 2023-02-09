OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a rascally raccoon was caught in the act by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) now says they know the suspect.
On Thursday afternoon, ODL tweeted:
A short time later, ODWC replied:
Despite his attempts at recreating ‘National Treasure‘, the masked marauder was apprehended before any national or state treasures could be stolen.
When he heard the movie starred Cage, he didn’t think this is what they meant…