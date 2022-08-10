OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is showcasing OKC Veterans and their artwork.

National Veterans Creative Arts Competition flyer. Image from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The competition will display art and performances for attendees to enjoy. The Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities utilize the creative arts as rehabilitation for Veterans. It helps them cope with physical and emotional disabilities and assists them in recovery.





Artwork from previous National Veterans Creative Art Festival.

The festival is August 12 at 12 p.m. at the OKC VA Medical Center. Masks are required for everyone attending while inside the medical facility. Health Wing 921 NE 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.

For more information, you can call 405-795-4419.