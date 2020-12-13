National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for much of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a winter storm moves through the state, drivers are encouraged to stay alert if they have to get out on the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Beckham
  • Blaine
  • Canadian
  • Cimarron
  • Creek
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Harper
  • Kay
  • Kingfisher
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Major
  • Noble
  • Oklahoma
  • Osage
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Roger Mills
  • Texas
  • Washita
  • Woods
  • Woodward

The National Weather Service says the accumulating snow is expected on Sunday with some areas expected to see five inches of precipitation.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday:

  • Adair
  • Caddo
  • Cherokee
  • Cleveland
  • Craig
  • Delaware
  • Grady
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Jackson
  • Kiowa
  • Nowata
  • Mayes
  • McClain
  • McIntosh
  • Muskogee
  • Okfuskee
  • Okmulgee
  • Ottawa
  • Pottawatomie
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.

