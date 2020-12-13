National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for much of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a winter storm moves through the state, drivers are encouraged to stay alert if they have to get out on the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Canadian

Cimarron

Creek

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grant

Harper

Kay

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Roger Mills

Texas

Washita

Woods

Woodward

The National Weather Service says the accumulating snow is expected on Sunday with some areas expected to see five inches of precipitation.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Adair

Caddo

Cherokee

Cleveland

Craig

Delaware

Grady

Greer

Harmon

Jackson

Kiowa

Nowata

Mayes

McClain

McIntosh

Muskogee

Okfuskee

Okmulgee

Ottawa

Pottawatomie

Rogers

Seminole

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.