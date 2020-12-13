National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for much of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a winter storm moves through the state, drivers are encouraged to stay alert if they have to get out on the roads.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday:
- Alfalfa
- Beaver
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Canadian
- Cimarron
- Creek
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grant
- Harper
- Kay
- Kingfisher
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Major
- Noble
- Oklahoma
- Osage
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Roger Mills
- Texas
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward
The National Weather Service says the accumulating snow is expected on Sunday with some areas expected to see five inches of precipitation.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday:
- Adair
- Caddo
- Cherokee
- Cleveland
- Craig
- Delaware
- Grady
- Greer
- Harmon
- Jackson
- Kiowa
- Nowata
- Mayes
- McClain
- McIntosh
- Muskogee
- Okfuskee
- Okmulgee
- Ottawa
- Pottawatomie
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.
