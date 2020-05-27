National Weather Service: Oklahoma experienced one of calmest May storm seasons on record

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While springtime can bring severe weather to Oklahoma, the month of May tends to encompass the most destructive storms.

As May comes to an end, meteorologists say this has been one of the calmest storm seasons in recent memory.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Norman say Oklahoma saw seven confirmed tornadoes in May so far. Also, none of those storms were over an EF-1 rating.

May 15- Muskogee County (EF-1)

May 15- Tillman County (EF-0)

May 16 – McCurtain County (EF- unknown)

May 16- McCurtain County (EF-1)

May 22- LeFlore County (EF-1)

May 22- LeFlore County (EF-1)

May 22- LeFlore County (EF-1).

Authorities say they are still investigating some reports of possible tornadoes, so that number may change in the future.

However, experts say Oklahoma usually has an average of around 24 tornadoes during May.

In 2019, the Sooner State experienced a record 105 tornadoes during May.