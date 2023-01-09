EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - Imagine a convenient full grocery shopping experience, but someone else is shopping for you. The nation’s first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer is opening in Edmond on Tuesday.

JackBe is a new type of grocer that simplifies the customer shopping experience by making groceries available on demand.

“I don’t have to take my daughter out,” said Parthenia Walker. “She can sit in the backseat while I’m getting our groceries.”

It’s something Walker has found convenient for her family.

She’s already used the curbside service four times.

“This changes everything,” said Alex Ruhter, JackBe CEO. “We’re going to take that burden away so you can get what you need.”

With JackBe, customers can place an order anytime, anywhere, on a mobile app, drive to the nearest location and have fresh, handpicked groceries delivered to their car.

It’s a full-service grocery store carrying everything from fresh meat to produce.

“We believe the hospitality that’s felt here in Oklahoma is exactly the place for us to get started,” said Ruhter.

The store will officially open at 8 a.m. on January 10, 2023, at 178th and N. May in Edmond.