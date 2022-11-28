Oklahoma’s First Americans Museum gears up for opening weekend decades in the making

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First Americans Museum will host more than 50 premier First American artists this weekend for the second annual Winter Holiday Art Market.

The two-day market is free to the public and will feature artist demonstrations, musical performances, children’s book readings, and more.

“In our second annual Winter Holiday Art Market we have doubled the number of artists offering unique handmade gifts that are only available here at FAM,” said FAM Executive Director and CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee). “Most of the artists are descendants from at least one of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma today.”

The market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

“We have carefully curated a selection of First American artists to create a diverse shopping experience for our community,” said Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee), FAMstore manager. “Many of the invited artists are internationally known, nationally award-winning, and sell year-round in the FAMstore.”

The featured artist of the event is Nathalie Standingcloud from the Hulu FX television show Reservation Dogs. Organizers say she is known for her modern tattoo work of traditional southeastern designs and her drawn two-dimensional graphic works.

For more information, visit the FAM website.