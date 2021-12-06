Native American ballerina Marjorie Tall Chief, first American ‘première danseuse étoile’ of Paris Opera Ballet, dies at 95

Marjorie Tallchief, American ballet dancer, flies through the air during a rehearsal of ?Annabel Lee? in Paris on Nov. 5, 1951. Miss Tallchief is a member of the Grand Ballet du Marquis de Cuevas, scheduled for a month?s engagement in Paris. (AP Photo)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (KFOR) – Marjorie Tallchief, the first Native American “première danseuse étoile” at the Paris Opera Ballet, died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida, according to an obituary posted by Osage News. She was 95.

Marjorie Louise Tall Chief was born October 19, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. Tallchief grew up on the Osage Reservation in Fairfax, Oklahoma.

Marjorie Tallchief, (light suit, black hat) back, and her sister Maria Tallchief, (dark suit) front go into dancing pose, while Marjorie’s twin sons, Alexander and George, look on. They arrived on the liner, Liberte on Oct. 23, 1956. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

The family eventually moved to Los Angeles, California so Marjorie and her sister, Maria, could pursue ballet training.

Marjorie eventually became the first American and Native American to be “première danseuse étoile” of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Tallchief married George Skibine in 1947. Skibine was a choreographer and Tallchief’s dance partner.

They remained married until his death in 1981.

Marjorie Tallchief and her husband George Skibine on Oct. 23, 1956, noted dancers, return to U.S. on the Liberte after an absence of 5 years. They were principal dancers in the Marquis de Cuevas Ballet in France. They returned to star with tour of the U.S. After completion of this tour they will be leading dancers of Paris Grand Opera – the first Americans to be so honored. They live in Fairfax, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

Tallchief and her family returned to the U.S. in 1965 where she went on to work in New York City, Dallas, Chicago, and Boca Raton, Florida.

In 1991, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

She and her sister Maria, along with Moscelyne Larkin, Rosella Hightower, and Yvonne Chouteau – known as the Five Moons – were named Oklahoma Treasures at the Governor’s Arts Awards in 1997.

Tallchief is survived by her sons, Alexander and George Skibine, and her grandchildren, Alexandre, Nathalie, Adrian, and Trevor Skibine.