Photo Gallery: Native American culture and art celebrated during Red Earth Festival in Shawnee

Local

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – One of the best ways to beat the outdoor heat this weekend is to go to the Red Earth Festival, held inside of the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee.

The Red Earth Festival kicked off Saturday morning with some traditional Native American dances and music. The festival is a spectacular cultural event celebrating Native American culture.

Red Earth Festival has something for everyone, from beautiful paintings, drawings and jewelry to visually stunning pottery and sculptures.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Damian Lodes was on hand to meet and greet visitors.

Red Earth Festival runs through Sunday at Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee. Tickets are still available.

Below are photos of many of the amazing works of art and Native American culture featured at the festival:

