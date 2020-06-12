Native American organizations showing solidarity with Black Lives Matter with powwow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As organizations continue to call for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Native American groups say they plan to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, Native American organizers say they will host a community powwow in downtown Oklahoma City, near the intersection of N.W. 4th St. and Shartel Ave.

“Indigenous communities experience many of the same struggles as black communities in America. As sustained protests stretch into their third week native organizers are working to support the broader call for equality, and justice for the violence enacted on people of color,” a release from the organizers read.

The powwow is scheduled to begin around 12 p.m., immediately after a Black Lives Matter march downtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The powwow will feature native drummers, singers, and dancers. Organizers say they are also preparing traditional meat pies and fry bread for those in attendance.

Attendees are strongly urged to wear face masks, and maintain a safe distance during the event. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for those who do not bring their own face coverings.