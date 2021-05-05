Native American tribes gather to honor missing and murdered indigenous women

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several groups of Native American tribes gathered Wednesday to honor and remember missing and murdered indigenous persons.

According to the Department of Justice, 85% of Native American men, women and children experience violent acts in their lifetime.

“There’s a lot of cases that have gone cold and maybe those family members don’t know the process of how investigations work and so it takes people like the people who are here to push for those cases to get investigated,” said Larenda Morgan, an advocate.

Morgan pushed hard for the passing of of Ida’s Law, which was just signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt.

It aims to solve missing and murdered indigenous people’s cases by creating collaboration between tribal, local, county, state and federal law enforcement.

The bill was named after Ida Beard, who has been missing since 2015.

“My cousin is Ida Beard and she went missing out of El Reno, Oklahoma in 2015 and for four years her case sat, and it became a cold case,” said Beard.

Morgan says she hopes to find justice for Ida one day, but more than anything, she hopes history will not repeat itself.

“If cases can get investigated sooner, maybe the cases won’t go cold…This isn’t going to solve the whole problem, this isn’t going to take care of the issue, but it’s a small step,” said Morgan.

The state of South Dakota also passed Ida’s Law recently.

Advocates hope similar legislation will pass in all 50 states.