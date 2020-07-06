Navatek launches internship program with OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A new internship program at a local university is taking flight.

Navatek, a leader in research and development services for the Department of Defense, NASA, and other government agencies, is providing research grants to support up to 12 internships through Aug. 15.

The interns will consist of high school and undergraduate students at Oklahoma State University’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute.

“Due to the number of canceled internships because of the pandemic, we had a number of bright and talented students looking for something impactful to do,” said USRI Director Dr. Jamey Jacob. “Having the ability to support these creative students with training on timely projects helps keep the STEM pipeline flowing which will be critical to the future aerospace and high-tech workforce of Oklahoma.”

The projects they will be working on will focus on development and testing of new technologies for unmanned aircraft systems.

Organizers say the students will have the opportunity to work on projects at the lab as well as Navatek’s new Stillwater office.

“We see this relationship as a total win-win for both OSU and Navatek” said Gary Ambrose, Navatek chief operating officer, who is based in Stillwater. “We can now sponsor engineering research directly into OSU’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI); while providing a direct hiring path for engineering graduates; retaining them for high paying and hi-tech jobs locally in Stillwater.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt says the partnership highlights the opportunities available to companies when they collaborate with our state’s universities.

“Oklahoma is committed to growing workforce development and availability in the state as they are key drivers to recruiting business,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am excited to watch this partnership between Navatek and OSU develop.”

